Omurbek Suvanaliev was appointed a Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The order was signed by the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Recall, Omurbek Suvanaliev is a retired major general of the police. The people called him Commissioner Cattani. In 2011, Omurbek Suvanaliev ran for the president. In 2013, he organized a rally in Talas against the consolidation of power by SDPK party.