Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant

A girl became pregnant in Uzgen after being raped by her own father. The Department of Internal Affairs for Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

Policemen conducted households visits and revealed the pregnant girl.

«The father of the 14-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of rape. He is in the pretrial detention center, and the teenager was handed over to social workers. The mother of the victim died in 2012, the child lived with her father and brother. The parent is disabled and suffers from a mental illness,» the Department of Internal Affairs informed.
