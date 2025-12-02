18:30
Police officer suspected of raping young woman in Orok detained

A 20-year-old citizen contacted the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district in Bishkek, asking to take action against an unknown man who, posing as a police officer, sexually assaulted her on the evening of November 28.

According to the complainant, at approximately 11:30 p.m., she was in a car with an acquaintance near the village of Orok when the man approached them. Introducing himself as a police officer, he sent her companion into a store and then, using threats, psychological pressure, and physical force, sexually assaulted her.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that an internal investigation has established that police officer K.Zh.,37, was involved in the incident. He was detained and taken to the Investigative Service.

The criminal case file and the suspect have been transferred to the Investigative Unit of the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Bishkek. The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.
