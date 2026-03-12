Driver suspected of rape detained after chase through Bishkek

A truck driver suspected of rape was detained in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department’s press service reported.

According to the department, on March 10 at approximately 8:35 p.m., the 102 emergency service received information that an unidentified truck driver had committed a crime — he raped a woman A.B., 20. Afterward, he left her at the intersection of Vasilyevsky Trakt and the bypass road.

Patrol police officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the incident. The truck driver attempted to flee.

Patrol police officers began pursuit. Despite repeated requests to stop, the driver refused and continued driving. Upon reaching Alma-Atinskaya Street, he repeatedly ran red lights and drove into oncoming traffic, posing a danger to other road users.

The chase continued through the city streets and ended at the intersection of Dzhalil and Kurmanjan Datka Streets. The vehicle was stopped by police officers, and the driver was detained. He was identified as T.D., 20.

An investigation revealed that he was intoxicated. This was confirmed by a medical examination.

After his arrest, the man was taken to the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaysky district, where he was handed over to the investigative service for further investigation.

The FAW truck was impounded.