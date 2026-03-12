11:03
USD 87.45
EUR 101.56
RUB 1.11
English

Driver suspected of rape detained after chase through Bishkek

A truck driver suspected of rape was detained in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department’s press service reported.

According to the department, on March 10 at approximately 8:35 p.m., the 102 emergency service received information that an unidentified truck driver had committed a crime — he raped a woman A.B., 20. Afterward, he left her at the intersection of Vasilyevsky Trakt and the bypass road.

Patrol police officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the incident. The truck driver attempted to flee.

Patrol police officers began pursuit. Despite repeated requests to stop, the driver refused and continued driving. Upon reaching Alma-Atinskaya Street, he repeatedly ran red lights and drove into oncoming traffic, posing a danger to other road users.

The chase continued through the city streets and ended at the intersection of Dzhalil and Kurmanjan Datka Streets. The vehicle was stopped by police officers, and the driver was detained. He was identified as T.D., 20.

An investigation revealed that he was intoxicated. This was confirmed by a medical examination.

After his arrest, the man was taken to the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaysky district, where he was handed over to the investigative service for further investigation.

The FAW truck was impounded.
link: https://24.kg/english/365622/
views: 98
Print
Related
Former member of Parliament Kuvanychbek Kongantiev detained
Travel agency director detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
Daniel Azhiev detained again, details not disclosed
Ex-head of Balykchy police department Tokoldoshev arrested on corruption charges
Two high-ranking police officers detained in Bishkek
Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Kuban Adyl uulu sentenced to 12 years in prison
Student arrested in Bishkek for selling 11 bank cards via Telegram
Police officer in Talas embezzles money of foreign investor
District police officer detained in Bishkek on suspicion of beating detainee
Head of State Buildings Department detained
Popular
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight
12 March, Thursday
10:59
Youth World Boxing Cup: Another Kyrgyzstani takes third place Youth World Boxing Cup: Another Kyrgyzstani takes third...
10:54
Number of mass food poisoning victims in Bishkek rises to 20
10:48
Police officer detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
10:40
Chief accountant of Kyrgyz Pochtasy branch detained for embezzlement
10:32
Driver suspected of rape detained after chase through Bishkek