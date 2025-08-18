12:58
Bishkek resident rapes daughter-in-law, bribes police officer to close case

A man suspected of rape and bribery has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of the capital reported.

A 20-year-old woman contacted the police, stating that her father-in-law had raped her. A criminal case was opened under the article «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On August 16, during interrogation, the suspect, 54-year-old I.A., gave the investigator 50,000 soms to close the case, for which he was detained by officers of the Internal Investigations Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An additional case was opened under the article «Bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The investigation is ongoing.
