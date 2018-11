Only 30 percent of employed Kyrgyzstanis work for institutions, organizations and enterprises. This was stated today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, there are 2.3 million employed people in Kyrgyzstan today. And only 630,000 of them receive a salary and make deductions to the Social Fund monthly.

As of August 1, 2018, there were 6.3 million people in Kyrgyzstan.