Video of Russian children who are fluent in Kyrgyz goes viral on the Internet. Video was posted on Facebook.

Thirteen-year-old Alexander tells an author of the video that he is from Toktogul (Toktogul district — Note of 24.kg news agency) and considers himself as a Kyrgyz.

Eight-year-old Moisei speaks Kyrgyz fluently with an author of the video.

Internet users thanked the children for their patriotism and noted their good state language.