Ex-speakers advise president to prepare for parliamentary elections now

Ex-speakers of Kyrgyzstan advised President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to begin preparations for parliamentary elections. Ex-Prime Minister Apas Dzhumagulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, during the four-hour meeting, the former speakers and heads of cabinets raised a variety of issues — from the economy to the development of the social sector.

«I myself dwelled on the issues of speeding up reforms in industry. In particular, it is necessary to rebuild the system, introduce new technologies and apply new methods of economic management. I told that I had invited a large consulting company, Roland Berger. It is working on the problems of the development of the mining industry and agriculture in Chui region,» said Apas Dzhumagulov.
