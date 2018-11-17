10:37
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN

Kyrgyzstan voted against the updated draft resolution of Ukraine on Crimea. Russian media reported.

The document entitled «Situation with human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol» was presented in a new edition at a meeting of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly. It was supported by 67 countries, other 82 delegations abstained.

At least 26 countries voted against the resolution: Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, China, Cuba, DPRK, Eritrea, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

After voting in the committee, the draft resolution will be considered by the General Assembly of the organization. It is expected that this will happen in December.

It is noted that in the document, the Ukrainian side accuses the Russian authorities of political persecution, illegal arrests of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea since 2014 and the use of torture against them to get false testimony. In addition, the draft resolution contains a requirement for the UN and other international organizations to name the peninsula " the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Ukraine), which are temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation" in official documents.
