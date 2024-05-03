12:21
Kyrgyzstan not used money for agricultural chain from European Investment Bank

The Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Baketaev met the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Teresa Czerwińska in Georgia. The press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

The minister and the head of the investment bank discussed several large projects totaling €112 million, of which €72 million have already been used.

It is noted that a cooperation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the European Investment Bank was signed in Brussels on September 17, 2013. During this time, three agreements were signed on financing the water supply project, the agricultural chain and CASA-1000.

At least €70 million allocated to the Kyrgyz Republic for CASA have been spent, but the Cabinet of Ministers has requested additional funding of €9 million from the bank. At least €20 million have been allocated for the water supply project, of which €2 million have been used. The allocated €22 million for the agricultural chain have not been used.
