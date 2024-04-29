Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine to get asylum in RF

Temporary asylum in Russia will be granted to a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Askar Kubanychbek, who was convicted in his homeland of mercenarism due to his participation in a special military operation. Official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Irina Volk reported on her Telegram channel.

She wrote: employees of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that they accepted documents from Askar Kubanychbek on April 18 for granting temporary asylum on the territory of the Russian Federation.

«If there are grounds, the issue of admission to citizenship of our country will be decided in the prescribed manner,» Irina Volk wrote.

She noted that Askar Kubanychbek lived in Russia even before the special military operation and worked in the film industry. In 2022, he volunteered to go to the war zone. And when he returned to the Kyrgyz Republic because of his father’s illness, he was subjected to criminal prosecution and accused of being a mercenary.

Earlier it was reported that the citizen of Kyrgyzstan Askar Kubanychbek uulu, convicted of participating in the war in Ukraine, was supported in the Russian Federation. The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia has prepared an initiative, according to which law enforcement agencies are asked not to extradite combatants to states where they face criminal liability.

Askar Kubanychbek uulu asked for Russian citizenship.

In January, the man convicted for participation in the war in Ukraine was released from serving his sentence with probation supervision for three years. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.