Garment industry of Kyrgyzstan grows by 15 percent for 3 years

Growth of the garment industry in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 15 percent over the past three years. The Deputy Minister of Economy Eldar Abakirov told journalists.

According to him, garment products rank third in the export of Kyrgyzstan.

«For eight months, our seamstresses have exported goods worth $ 157 million,» the official said.

Eldar Abakirov noted that 30 percent of light industry enterprises work in the shadow.

«Many of our seamstresses are not aware of state support. We are advertising the state program. In 2018, the garment industry was financed for 1.2 billion soms. In 2019, it is planned to increase the volume of soft loans,» said Eldar Abakirov.