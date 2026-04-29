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State companies required to purchase sewing products from designated suppliers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced amendments to the public procurement rules for state-owned enterprises and companies with more than 50 percent state participation.

The changes concern Resolution No. 301 of June 10, 2022, and are aimed at supporting the garment industry and creating new jobs.

According to the amendments, a new provision has been added allowing procurement from a specific supplier.

State and municipal enterprises, as well as companies with state participation, will now be able to purchase sewing products and specialized clothing from suppliers designated by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The measure is expected to stimulate the development of the light industry and ensure stable orders for domestic manufacturers.

The State Property Management Agency has been instructed to implement the resolution.

Control over execution has been assigned to the Presidential Administration.

The document will come into force in 10 days. The resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/372371/
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State companies required to purchase sewing products from designated suppliers