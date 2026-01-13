19:16
New benefits to be provided for garment and textile industries in Kyrgyzstan

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports that the law of December 31, 2025 reduced income tax rates and insurance premium rates for entities in the garment and textile industries.

According to the law, effective January 1, 2026, these entrepreneurs will pay an insurance premium of 12 percent of 40 percent of the average monthly salary per employee, amounting to 2,115.5 soms, as well as an income tax of 1 percent of the average monthly salary, or 440.7 soms. The total payment per employee is 2,556.2 soms.

In 2026, the average monthly salary is 44,070 soms.

These changes are aimed at supporting domestic producers, reducing the tax burden, improving tax administration, as well as creating favorable conditions for the development of production, increasing the competitiveness of products in domestic and foreign markets, stimulating employment, and increasing the export potential of the industry.
