Crisis in garment industry: Daniyar Amangeldiev announces resolution

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told the Zhogorku Kenesh that the issues that arose in Kyrgyzstan’s garment industry in 2025 have now been resolved.

Answering MPs’ questions, he explained that the problem was linked to accessing Wildberries e-commerce platform and determining the VAT payer.

«These measures were tightened by the Russian Federation because the relevant taxes were not being transferred to the state budget, as the VAT payer had not been determined. Wildberries was not acting as the VAT payer. Recently, this issue was raised at the EEC Council meeting, regarding the Chestny ZNAK (Honest Sign) system, customs clearance, and identifying the VAT payer. We directly resolved this matter with our partner Wildberries,» the Deputy Cabinet Chairman said.

He added that the government also addressed industry financing issue by offering loans at 6 percent per annum, and the president has additionally allocated funds from his own fund.

Responding to deputies’ statements about the closure of 6,000–8,000 garment enterprises, Amangeldiev said this information was inaccurate.

Official statistics show that Kyrgyzstan’s production volumes remain at the same level, he reported.

Earlier, during discussions in Parliament, it was reported that 4,000–5,000 sewing workshops had closed in the country. In autumn 2025, changes in Russian regulations caused Kyrgyz garment industry representatives to face several challenges, including difficulties with exporting products to Russia, which were also discussed at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.