72 percent of garment industry enterprises in Kyrgyzstan use illegal labor

Today, 72 percent of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan’s garment industry use illegal labor and foreign workers. These figures were voiced by entrepreneur Asel Atabekova at a meeting of the Ala-Too deputy group, where problems in the garment sector were discussed.

She noted that these are unofficial statistics.

«We now have the opportunity to attract foreign labor. However, our legislation—specifically Article 93 of the Code of Offenses on violations of the rules for attracting and using foreign workers—is very weak. As a result, almost all manufacturers have begun poaching foreign workers who were invited for specific enterprises. This leads to price dumping. Secondly, companies that have trained employees lose them and, as a result, become uncompetitive. Thirdly, this contributes to the continuation of the shadow economy. In addition, of course, these are tax indicators that are completely hidden from the state,» Asel Atabekova said.

She noted that the Code of Offenses currently stipulates a fine of 65,000 soms, which is easy for a business owner to pay and continue poaching workers.

The entrepreneur believes it is necessary to increase the fine and additionally apply a measure such as suspending an enterprise’s operations for up to 90 days, as is done in Russia.

According to Asel Atabekova, a draft of the proposed amendments has already been prepared, and she expressed her readiness to submit it to members of Parliament.