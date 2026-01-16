16:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.71
RUB 1.12
English

72 percent of garment industry enterprises in Kyrgyzstan use illegal labor

Today, 72 percent of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan’s garment industry use illegal labor and foreign workers. These figures were voiced by entrepreneur Asel Atabekova at a meeting of the Ala-Too deputy group, where problems in the garment sector were discussed.

She noted that these are unofficial statistics.

«We now have the opportunity to attract foreign labor. However, our legislation—specifically Article 93 of the Code of Offenses on violations of the rules for attracting and using foreign workers—is very weak. As a result, almost all manufacturers have begun poaching foreign workers who were invited for specific enterprises. This leads to price dumping. Secondly, companies that have trained employees lose them and, as a result, become uncompetitive. Thirdly, this contributes to the continuation of the shadow economy. In addition, of course, these are tax indicators that are completely hidden from the state,» Asel Atabekova said.

She noted that the Code of Offenses currently stipulates a fine of 65,000 soms, which is easy for a business owner to pay and continue poaching workers.

The entrepreneur believes it is necessary to increase the fine and additionally apply a measure such as suspending an enterprise’s operations for up to 90 days, as is done in Russia.

According to Asel Atabekova, a draft of the proposed amendments has already been prepared, and she expressed her readiness to submit it to members of Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/358161/
views: 170
Print
Related
New benefits to be provided for garment and textile industries in Kyrgyzstan
Only about 9,000 people officially employed in Kyrgyzstan's garment industry
Turkmenistan may supply textile raw materials to Kyrgyzstan’s garment industry
Support for garment industry discussed at Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Garment industry contributes over 100 million soms to budget for 4 months
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
Kyrgyz garment workers to show their products at Letofest in Yekaterinburg
RKDF invests 37 million in garment industry of Kyrgyzstan
Garment workers from Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign first agreements
Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Tyumen business in light industry
Popular
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
16 January, Friday
15:36
Logistics center for Wildberries to be built in Kyrgyzstan Logistics center for Wildberries to be built in Kyrgyzs...
15:31
UNESCO ready to patronize World Nomad Games, Issyk-Kul Aitmatov Forum
15:12
Dangerous "medicines" sold from apartment, suspect detained in Bishkek
14:53
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
14:44
72 percent of garment industry enterprises in Kyrgyzstan use illegal labor