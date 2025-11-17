17:45
Support for garment industry discussed at Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting on supporting the garment industry and ensuring access for its products to the Russian market, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the meeting participants discussed the situation related to the difficulties encountered in the entry of domestic products into the Russian Federation. It was noted that the difficulties are caused by stricter controls by Russian authorized bodies.

The meeting participants also discussed measures to support manufacturers, both in the domestic market and within foreign economic activity. Participants emphasized the need to strengthen interdepartmental coordination, modernize infrastructure, expand training programs, and implement modern quality standards.

Business representatives discussed the barriers faced by companies in the industry and expressed their willingness to cooperate with government agencies to eliminate them.

Following the discussions, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce was instructed to prepare a set of proposals aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the garment industry and creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurs.

Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov noted that the ministry will continue its systematic work with the business community to develop effective solutions aimed at the sustainable development of the industry.
