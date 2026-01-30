Expert group to transform garment industry to be formed in Chamber of Commerce

Temir Sariev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, held a working meeting with representatives of the garment industry to discuss key development issues.

Following the discussion, a decision was made to establish an expert working group within the Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the participation of business representatives, industry associations, and industry specialists. It has been tasked with developing a package of practical and regulatory proposals aimed at systematizing the work of the garment sector.

The working group’s priority tasks include: creating a register of bona fide entrepreneurs in the garment industry; developing mechanisms for the gradual withdrawal of small garment workshops from the informal sector; developing a transparent and fair loan distribution scheme for enterprises in the industry; organizing training programs and professional development for garment workers and management personnel; and preparing proposals to create sustainable conditions for the growth and modernization of the industry.

Temir Sariev noted that the Chamber is ready to serve as a focal point for dialogue between business and government agencies, as well as to facilitate the development of a transparent, competitive, and export-oriented garment industry.