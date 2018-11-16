Customs payments from third countries increase by 64 percent in 3 years

An annual increase in the receipt of customs payments from third countries has been registered after the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Eurasian Economic Union. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, in 2015, the receipt of customs payments from third countries amounted to 20.8 billion soms. In 2016, the figure rose to 29.3 billion soms, in 2017 — to 34.2 billion soms.

Compared to 2015, the receipt of customs payments increased by 13.4 billion soms, or 64 percent.

«Over the past two years, there has been an annual increase in customs payments to the republican budget on average of more than 6.5 billion soms. For 2018, the forecast was approved in the amount of 39.8 billion soms. This is 5.6 billion soms more than in 2017,» the message says.