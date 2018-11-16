10:32
USD 69.85
EUR 79.07
RUB 1.05
English

Customs payments from third countries increase by 64 percent in 3 years

An annual increase in the receipt of customs payments from third countries has been registered after the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Eurasian Economic Union. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, in 2015, the receipt of customs payments from third countries amounted to 20.8 billion soms. In 2016, the figure rose to 29.3 billion soms, in 2017 — to 34.2 billion soms.

Compared to 2015, the receipt of customs payments increased by 13.4 billion soms, or 64 percent.

«Over the past two years, there has been an annual increase in customs payments to the republican budget on average of more than 6.5 billion soms. For 2018, the forecast was approved in the amount of 39.8 billion soms. This is 5.6 billion soms more than in 2017,» the message says.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
All trucks in EEU must be equipped with snow chains
Price increase in Kyrgyzstan lowest among EEU countries
Bishkek has cheapest potato, flour, lamb meat among EEU capitals
Trade turnover with EEU countries falling
Number of legal migrants increases after Kyrgyzstan’s accession to EEU
EEU countries need single logistics system for agricultural products
Grace period in EEU helps Kyrgyzstan launch idle production
EEU to develop new standards for children’s playgrounds
Common EEU market of medicines. First 13 applications for registration received
Phytosanitary control point opened in Bishkek to check agricultural products
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking