AgroTechExpo-2018 exhibition opened in Bishkek

Strengthening agricultural potential is one of the most important issues for the development of the domestic agricultural sector. The First Deputy Prime Minister of kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at the opening of an exhibition of agricultural machinery AgroTechExpo-2018.

According to him, the government takes necessary measures to increase the level of mechanization of agriculture.

«Aiyl Bank has allocated over 800 million soms for the development of agricultural machinery leasing. Investments of the Eurasian Development Bank in the amount of $ 20 million have been attracted, at least $ 14.6 million of the money has been already used. Since the beginning of the year, 102.5 million soms have been allocated for leasing of expensive harvesting equipment and tractors to domestic farmers,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov added that a plan was developed to create machine-tractor stations throughout the country until 2020. As of today, 71 MTS operate in the republic, 15 of them were created in 2018.

AgroTechExpo-2018 exhibition is attended by representatives of 30 companies from 20 countries, as well as farmers from various regions of the country.
