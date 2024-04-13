12:57
First ethnocultural exhibition of Kyrgyzstan opened in Chicago

The first ethnocultural exhibition of Kyrgyzstan opened in Chicago. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the exhibition presents a variety of exhibits that reflect the diversity of the unique Kyrgyz culture and history.

«The event became a real celebration of the culture and traditions of Kyrgyzstan and attracted the attention of both representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora in the United States and all lovers of culture and art. Guests of the exhibition had a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan, enjoy Kyrgyz national dishes, a rich dance program, playing the komuz and many other exciting events,» the ministry noted.

Consul General Bolotbek Borbiev told that in the future the exhibition will become a museum that will glorify the rich culture and history of the Kyrgyz people for the younger generation in the United States.

The event was organized by the Kyrgyz public association Kyrgyz Community Center with the support of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago.
