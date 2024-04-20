Exhibition of Lithuanian artist Klaidas Navickas opened in Bishkek

An exhibition of works by the famous Lithuanian artist Klaidas Navickas has been opened in Bishkek.

«The presented works show complex openwork symmetrical compositions dedicated to the native land. Sheets from the series «Legends of Vilnius» and «Republic of Lithuania in Landscape and Genre Subjects» show the visitors the history of the city, its architecture and mood. The series «Birds» reflects the freedom and beauty of the country’s feathered inhabitants, their character and recognizable features,» an art historian Cholpon Tentieva told.

Lithuanian Consul General in Almaty Gvidas Kerusauskas noted that the event is timed to coincide with the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuania’s independence, the country’s main national holiday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev, who attended the opening, noted the great potential for deepening bilateral cooperation through the opening of full-fledged diplomatic missions of the two countries in Bishkek and Vilnius.

The exhibition is available to residents of the capital from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 20 to May 3 at 121a, Chokmorov Street. Admission is free.