17:02
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Exhibition of Lithuanian artist Klaidas Navickas opened in Bishkek

An exhibition of works by the famous Lithuanian artist Klaidas Navickas has been opened in Bishkek.

«The presented works show complex openwork symmetrical compositions dedicated to the native land. Sheets from the series «Legends of Vilnius» and «Republic of Lithuania in Landscape and Genre Subjects» show the visitors the history of the city, its architecture and mood. The series «Birds» reflects the freedom and beauty of the country’s feathered inhabitants, their character and recognizable features,» an art historian Cholpon Tentieva told.

Lithuanian Consul General in Almaty Gvidas Kerusauskas noted that the event is timed to coincide with the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuania’s independence, the country’s main national holiday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev, who attended the opening, noted the great potential for deepening bilateral cooperation through the opening of full-fledged diplomatic missions of the two countries in Bishkek and Vilnius.

The exhibition is available to residents of the capital from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 20 to May 3 at 121a, Chokmorov Street. Admission is free.
link: https://24.kg/english/292145/
views: 134
Print
Related
First ethnocultural exhibition of Kyrgyzstan opened in Chicago
Exhibition of light industry of Kyrgyzstan held in Italy
Exhibition of Eurasian Education takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan presents stand at International Tourism Exhibition in Moscow
Photo exhibition based on results of expedition to Kyrgyzstan to open in Bishkek
National pavilion of Kyrgyzstan opened at EXPO in Qatar
Bishkek to host Green Energy Forum and GREEN EXPO Exhibition
Singer Anzhelika represents Kyrgyzstan at tourism exhibition in Japan
Exhibition dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov to be held in Bishkek
Education in Russia 2024-2025 Exhibition to take place in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
20 April, Saturday
15:36
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconst...
15:12
Exhibition of Lithuanian artist Klaidas Navickas opened in Bishkek
15:00
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
14:52
Minimum subsistence level reaches 7,700 soms in Kyrgyzstan
14:40
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank