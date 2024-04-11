10:19
Exhibition of light industry of Kyrgyzstan held in Italy

The largest Italian commercial distribution center CIS di Nola (Naples province) hosted an exhibition of light industry products of Kyrgyzstan. The website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

At least 20 Kyrgyz enterprises presented their garment products to Italian companies at the exhibition.

«The prospects for cooperation in modeling, design, fabric selection, contract manufacturing of products in Kyrgyzstan, as well as issues of logistics to Italy for further export of finished products were discussed,» the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

It is noted that the President and Commercial Director of CIS di Nola F. Guido and F. Grimaldi expressed their willingness to organize a visit to Kyrgyzstan in the first half of 2024 by a group of interested Italian companies to establish direct contacts with garment manufacturers of the Kyrgyz Republic and further mutually beneficial cooperation.
