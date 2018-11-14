Kyrgyzstan needs 80 billion soms for construction of new kindergartens

In order all children to go to kindergartens, it is necessary to build 1,600 new buildings with 250 places each. It will require 80 billion soms. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova said this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, as of today, about 400,000 children aged 3-6 do not go to kindergartens. In total, there are 680,000 children at this age in the republic.

«To cover all children, it is necessary to build other 1,600 new kindergartens for 250 children each. To increase the coverage of children with preschool education, educational groups are organized in libraries. We have 1,050 libraries. Such educational groups were organized in nine libraries. In 2019, we plan to arrange such groups in 40 more libraries,» Altynai Omurbekova told.