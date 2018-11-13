Kurultai to assess work of last two presidents, deputies of Parliament

Stable people’s council will hold a kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: yesterday, today, tomorrow.» The chairman of the organizing committee of the kurultai Keneshbek Duishebaev announced this at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, four reports are being prepared.

«The first is on the results of the work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. A year has passed. This is a long time for higher authority. Disclosure of high-profile corruption cases and the arrest of some top-ranking officials have created a belief in justice in society, but the lack of dynamics in the work of the authorities, delay of vital reforms lead to discontent growth. We are obliged to openly tell this truth to the public,» the organizers said.

In the second report, the organizers will assess the six-year work of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev.

«In the third report, we will review the activities of the sixth convocation of the Parliament, and the fourth concerns political and public events in the country,» said Keneshbek Duishebaev.

Representatives of 97 parties and more than 20 public organizations will take part in the kurultai.

«Delegates from all regions were invited. We have allocated quotas to all. In total, we will gather 650 people. Kyrk Choro people’s patrol will ensure public safety together with law enforcement agencies,» said Keneshbek Duishebaev.

He noted that the kurultai, which will be held on November 24, is organized at the expense of voluntary donations.