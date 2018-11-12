16:07
USD 69.85
EUR 79.79
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to issue balaga suyunchu allowance on single window principle

It is planned to issue balaga suyunchu state allowance according to a single window principle. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said during an expanded meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

He noted that the government would work on the digitization of the social protection system and expanding the range of social services. In addition, it will continue to optimize the mechanisms of social payments and providing targeted support.

«It is planned to issue balaga suyunchu allowance according to single window principle, when applications from the population will be received by the State Registration Service bodies along with issue of a birth certificate of a child. Registration of application for balaga suyunchu and transfer of funds will be made in an accelerated mode,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to develop popular types of social services, including mechanisms for targeted support of people with disabilities for their successful social integration, creation of equal opportunities for their personal fulfillment.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan spends 155 million soms on payment of suyunchu
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase allowances for lifelong disabled people from July 1
Only a half of applicants get suyunchu for birth of a child
Almost half a million Kyrgyzstanis get financial assistance from state
Payment of suyunchu starts in Kyrgyzstan
About 270 Kyrgyzstanis apply for suyunchu for birth of child
Kyrgyzstan introduces allowance for birth of child
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public