Kyrgyzstan plans to issue balaga suyunchu allowance on single window principle

It is planned to issue balaga suyunchu state allowance according to a single window principle. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said during an expanded meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

He noted that the government would work on the digitization of the social protection system and expanding the range of social services. In addition, it will continue to optimize the mechanisms of social payments and providing targeted support.

«It is planned to issue balaga suyunchu allowance according to single window principle, when applications from the population will be received by the State Registration Service bodies along with issue of a birth certificate of a child. Registration of application for balaga suyunchu and transfer of funds will be made in an accelerated mode,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to develop popular types of social services, including mechanisms for targeted support of people with disabilities for their successful social integration, creation of equal opportunities for their personal fulfillment.