563,600 people get state benefits in Kyrgyzstan

At least 563,600 people get state benefits in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

About 308,700 people get the monthly allowance «ui-bulogu komok» for needy citizens (families), who have children under 16 years old. The average state benefit amounted to 871.2 soms in 2019.

At least 93,100 people receive social benefits paid to people, who are not eligible to pension benefits. Its average size is 3,029.9 soms.

About 161,800 people have received a one-time allowance for the birth of a child «balaga suyunchu.»

At least 7,530.5 billion soms have been spent on the payment of state benefits from the republican budget.
