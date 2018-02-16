Almost half a million Kyrgyzstanis get financial assistance from state

As of January 1, 2018, more than 470,000 people receive social payments from the state in the form of benefits and compensations. Such data was presented today at the board meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

At least 291,800 people with children receive benefits as low-income. At least 86,900 people get social benefits monthly.

Every month, 25 categories of citizens (45,300) receive cash compensation in exchange for benefits. The amount of payments is from 1,000 to 7,000 soms.

In general, the average monthly allowance for low-income people in the republic is 877 soms per child, the average size of social allowance is 2,389.8 soms.

«Despite the economic difficulties, the guaranteed social obligations of the state are fully fulfilled,» said the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Jyldyz Polotova.

In 2017, she told, nearly 80 percent (more than 7 billion soms) of the ministry’s total budget were allocated to pay benefits.