At least 71,900 children get Balaga Suyunchu since beginning of year

At least 71,915 children have been paid Balaga Suyunchu allowance since beginning of 2019. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, a simplified mechanism for the payment of allowances was launched throughout the country since July 1. It provides for the full automation of all processes within the framework of interdepartmental data exchange between the State Registration Service, the Ministry of Labor, the Central Treasury and banks.

An application is submitted to a registry office, Public Service Center or information kiosks of the State Registration Service. The information is processed and sent to the ministry within 7 days. After that, the money is transferred to the banks to the account of an applicant.

Parents do not need to contact a bank to open a personal account. Banks have opened transit accounts, which creates the possibility of full automation of the process of Balaga Suyunchu payment. The allowance can be received at any branch, regardless of the place of appeal. An applicant receives an SMS notification when money is transferred to a bank account.

At least 103,550 children have received Balaga Suyunchu in 2018.