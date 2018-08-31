Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day

Kyrgyzstan celebrates the 27th anniversary of its independence. A concert with participation of national pop stars and dance ensembles began on Ala-Too Square after congratulations from the officials.

Thousands of residents and guests of Bishkek gathered on the main square of the country.

Public festivities take place in the parks and mini parks of Bishkek. Thousands of people also gathered there. The police officers maintain order.

In the evening, the guests and residents of the capital will have an opportunity to enjoy a concert and fireworks.