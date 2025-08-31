01:13
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day

Dear friends!

Today, on the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, we, the 24.kg news agency team, congratulate you on this special holiday, which is measured not just by the date. Independence is the breath of our country, its heart, and the choice to be ourselves.

Over the years, Kyrgyzstan has traveled a challenging path, facing both victories and trials. Yet the people of Kyrgyzstan have always had fortitude, love for their land, and faith in the future.

Every day, 24.kg news agency tells stories about our country. And believe us, the most valuable part of these stories is the people — honest, hardworking, brave, and caring. It is you who make Kyrgyzstan what it is.

May Kyrgyzstan always remain a country of wonderful people, open horizons, and a place of power where one wants to live, work, and dream.

Happy Independence Day, dear country!
