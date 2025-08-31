12:11
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day

Today, August 31, the Kyrgyz Republic celebrates Independence Day. The presidents of neighboring countries have already begun to congratulate the country on such a significant holiday.

Thus, congratulatory telegrams were received from the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping

«Under your leadership, Kyrgyzstan is constantly achieving new and gratifying success in national development. Most recently, the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 was approved, which constituted a plan for building a new Kyrgyzstan. As a friendly neighbor and a comprehensive strategic partner in the new era, the Chinese side is sincerely happy about this,» the message says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis.

«Relations between our countries are built in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas, constructive interaction within the Eurasian Economic Community, the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other multilateral structures are successfully developing. By joint efforts, we will undoubtedly ensure the further expansion of the entire complex of Russian-Kyrgyz ties. This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with ensuring security and stability in the Eurasian space,» the telegram says.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also received congratulations from the leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Turkey and other countries.
