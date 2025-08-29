13:06
Sadyr Japarov to visit Osh and Jalal-Abad regions on August 29-30

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Osh and Jalal-Abad regions on a working visit on August 29-30. His press secretary Askat Alagozov reported.

According to him, during the working visit of the president, opening of social and industrial facilities in offline and online formats will take place throughout the country, timed to coincide with the Independence Day.

Also, the grand opening of the building of office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Jalal-Abad region will take place on August 30.

The opening of the facilities will be broadcast live on NTRK, ElTR and on social media.
