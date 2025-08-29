14:40
Niagara Falls to shine in Kyrgyzstan flag colors for Independence Day

In celebration of the 34th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red and yellow on August 31, the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan announced.

U.S. Embassy
Photo U.S. Embassy

The illumination will begin at 10.30 p.m. local time and last for 15 minutes, visible from both the Canadian and U.S. sides of the falls.

A meeting has been organized for Kyrgyzstanis living in Canada at Table Rock Southeast Flagpole. The anthem, Kara-Zhorgo flash mob, and musical performances on national instruments are planned.

The event is held with the support of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Montreal KG Québec-communauté kirghiz and the Niagara Parks administration.
