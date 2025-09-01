How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day

On August 31, 2025, Niagara Falls was illuminated in the colors of Kyrgyzstan’s national flag to mark the 34th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States and Canada reported that the illumination began at 10.30 p.m. and lasted for 15 minutes. It could be viewed from both the Canadian and American sides, Caspian Post reported, citing foreign media.

For Kyrgyzstanis living in Canada, meetings of compatriots from different cities of the country, performance of the national anthem, Kara-Zhorgo flash mob, and performances of national instruments took place.

The diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz diaspora from Montreal — the KG Québec — communauté kirghiz and Niagara Parks communities — for supporting the event.