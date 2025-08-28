Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square

A festive concert dedicated to Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day will be held on Ala-Too Square on August 31 at 6 p.m. The capital’s City Hall reports.

Residents and guests of the capital will enjoy bright performances by creative groups, as well as favorite performers: Isa Omurkulov, Azat Raimberdiev, Bek Israilov, Gulnur Satylganova, Gulzinat Suranchieva, Jax, Freeman, Begish, Malikadina and other pop artists.

The Bishkek City Hall invites everyone to share the atmosphere of unity, music and inspiration.