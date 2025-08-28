16:39
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square

A festive concert dedicated to Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day will be held on Ala-Too Square on August 31 at 6 p.m. The capital’s City Hall reports.

Residents and guests of the capital will enjoy bright performances by creative groups, as well as favorite performers: Isa Omurkulov, Azat Raimberdiev, Bek Israilov, Gulnur Satylganova, Gulzinat Suranchieva, Jax, Freeman, Begish, Malikadina and other pop artists.

The Bishkek City Hall invites everyone to share the atmosphere of unity, music and inspiration.
link: https://24.kg/english/341339/
views: 106
Print
Related
Presidential Chamber Orchestra invites Bishkek residents to concert
Uzbek and Kyrgyz artists perform at street concert in Bishkek
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
Jalal-Abad preparing to celebrate Independence Day
2,000 police officers to ensure order on Independence Day in Jalal-Abad
Bishkek residents invited to open-air musical evenings
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia attend Meikin Asia concert, Dimash awarded
Russia Day to be celebrated in Bishkek with festive concert
Main Independence Day celebrations in Kyrgyzstan to be held in Jalal-Abad
Victory songs on Ala-Too Square: Turetsky Choir to perform in Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
16:28
President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides electric bus President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides...
16:19
Attempt to smuggle 19 kg of gold from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented
16:13
Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square
16:08
First contract for supply of meat products to Kyrgyzstan signed in Belarus
15:49
SCO as a model of building new type of international relations