Roscosmos cosmonauts congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day

Roscosmos State Corporation cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov, Alexei Zubritsky and Oleg Platonov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day from the International Space Station (ISS). The video was published on Facebook by the head of the presidential administration’s information policy service Daiyrbek Orunbekov.

The cosmonauts wished the people of Kyrgyzstan to reach new heights under the leadership of Sadyr Japarov.

«We wish you good health, prosperity, peace and further success!» the statement says.