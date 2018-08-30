U.S. dollar again costs more than 69 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S dollar grew in price by 20-30 tyiyns for a week and again exceeded 69 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the U.S. currency for 68.7-68.85 soms, and sell — for 69-69.2 soms.

Nominal rate of the National Bank is 68,8696 soms (0.34 percent growth for a day).

U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan sharply grew in mid-August, reacting to the introduction of new sanctions against Russia. This forced the National Bank to intervene by selling dollars, and its exchange rate stabilized. Last week, the American currency cost 68.7-68.8 soms.