14:09
USD 68.87
EUR 80.36
RUB 1.01
English

U.S. dollar again costs more than 69 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S dollar grew in price by 20-30 tyiyns for a week and again exceeded 69 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the U.S. currency for 68.7-68.85 soms, and sell — for 69-69.2 soms.

Nominal rate of the National Bank is 68,8696 soms (0.34 percent growth for a day).

U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan sharply grew in mid-August, reacting to the introduction of new sanctions against Russia. This forced the National Bank to intervene by selling dollars, and its exchange rate stabilized. Last week, the American currency cost 68.7-68.8 soms.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
U.S. dollar falls in price by 40 tyiyns over the weekend
Impact of rising U.S. dollar on economy of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the 1st time in four months
National Bank believes: increase in demand for U.S. dollar is temporary
U.S. dollar continues growing in price in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar starts rising in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes to сurb dollar exchange rate growth
U.S. dollar rises in price by 20 tyiyns for day in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar falls in price by 90 tyiyns since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reacts to depreciating dollar
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language