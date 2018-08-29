14:53
USD 68.64
EUR 80.25
RUB 1.02
English

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan on September 3. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Komil Rashidov stated at a press conference.

As it was previously reported, the head of Uzbekistan will attend the summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States in Cholpon-Ata.

«Participation of the president in the opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games is being worked out,» said Komil Rashidov.

A large delegation of athletes led by the Minister of Physical Culture will represent Uzbekistan at the World Nomad Games. At least 60 athletes will compete in various sports.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games will take place on September 2.
link:
views: 87
Print
Related
Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Countries interested in reasonable solution of problem
1,000 servicemen to cordon off Kyrchyn ethnic camp during World Nomad Games
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan grows by 48% for 6 months
World Nomad Games. Volunteers to accompany foreign journalists
Foreigners to be able to register at mobile centers during World Nomad Games
Three Kyrgyzstanis to take part in Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan friendship marathon
Use of quadcopters and drones during World Nomad Games banned
Temporary traffic restriction to be introduced on Karakol road
Round-the-clock hotline service launched for World Nomad Games guests
Sale of alcohol to be banned during World Nomad Games in Kyrchyn Gorge
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language