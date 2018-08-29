President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan on September 3. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Komil Rashidov stated at a press conference.

As it was previously reported, the head of Uzbekistan will attend the summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States in Cholpon-Ata.

«Participation of the president in the opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games is being worked out,» said Komil Rashidov.

A large delegation of athletes led by the Minister of Physical Culture will represent Uzbekistan at the World Nomad Games. At least 60 athletes will compete in various sports.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games will take place on September 2.