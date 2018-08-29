11:49
World Nomad Games. Volunteers to accompany foreign journalists

At least 50 volunteers speaking foreign languages ​​will accompany journalists of international media. The secretariat of the World Nomad Games reported.

The Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Ainura Temirbekova met with volunteers the day before and told about the main tasks assigned to them.

«We have an important task to warmly welcome the international guests and to show our traditional hospitality, to acquaint them with the centuries-old culture of the nomads, Kyrgyzstan, its rich history, cultural heritage and friendly people,» Ainura Temirbekova said.

The volunteers were got acquainted with the peculiarities of welcoming the foreign journalists at the airport, with a brochure specially published in three languages ​​(Kyrgyz, Russian and English) for journalists participating in the 3rd WNG and a guide on work with the media.

The secretariat noted that volunteers were representatives of higher educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan; they speak English, German, Turkish, Arabic and Korean languages.
