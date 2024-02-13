12:55
USD 89.43
EUR 96.35
RUB 0.98
English

CPJ condemns Kyrgyzstan’s order to shut investigative outlet Kloop

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is appalled by decision of Kyrgyzstan’s court on Friday to shutter Kloop Media, a nonprofit that runs the country’s leading investigative news website Kloop. The organization said in a statement.

«After last month’s mass arrest of journalists linked to anti-corruption outlet Temirov Live, the forced closure of Kloop—one of the most respected media outlets not just in Kyrgyzstan but in the whole of Central Asia—signals Kyrgyz authorities’ intent to wipe out an investigative reporting hub that has previously set the country apart from its authoritarian neighbors,» Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said. «Authorities in Kyrgyzstan should allow Kloop to remain open, reverse their escalating campaign against the press, and allow independent media to work freely.»

On February 9, Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, granted an application by the city’s prosecutor to shutter Kloop Media on the grounds that the organization’s charter does not cover journalistic activity.

Kloop’s chief editor, Anna Kapushenko, told CPJ that the outlet rejected the claims and planned to continue operating pending appeal.

It was reported on August 28 that Bishkek prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov filed a lawsuit in court to liquidate Kloop.Media Public Foundation.

The lawsuit, in particular, states that «most of the publications are of a negative nature, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies», «Kloop.Media publications contain hidden manipulations of the opinion of the society, which are imposed negative processes that do not correspond to reality, and create opposition to any undertakings of the current government».

The prosecutor cites several headlines and materials from Kloop.kg, which, according to the oversight body, are sharply critical of the government.

The prosecutor’s office also accuses the public foundation of concealing a large amount of funds.
link: https://24.kg/english/286596/
views: 138
Print
Related
CPJ осуждает решение суда Кыргызстана о закрытии Kloop
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
«Репортеры без границ» призывают принять меры против ликвидации Kloop
Oktyabrsky District Court rules to shut down Kloop Media
Октябрьский суд принял решение о ликвидации Kloop Media
Ликвидация Kloop Media. Эксперт рекомендует публиковать развлекательный контент
Public appeal of Asel Otorbaeva to SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
CPJ condemns decision to uphold two-month pretrial detention of 11 journalists
Search at 24.kg: Court dismisses complaints of news agency’s management
Search, interrogations: Media organizations voice support for 24.kg news agency
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
13 February, Tuesday
12:32
Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater obliged to pass performance appraisal Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater obliged to pass per...
12:23
12 fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
CPJ condemns Kyrgyzstan’s order to shut investigative outlet Kloop
11:44
UAE President to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
11:36
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discusses reduction of interest rates on loans