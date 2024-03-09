11:50
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with media

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with heads of the country’s media. The press service of the head of state reported.

The meeting, held in a closed format, at the initiative of a number of heads of media outlets, was organized to discuss the most pressing topics.

It was attended by more than 40 representatives from various media sectors, including print media, television channels, news agencies and news portals.

The conversation between the president and media executives lasted more than two hours. Various aspects of issues important for society and directly for the media sphere were considered.

«President Sadyr Japarov noted that the country’s leadership is ready to continue a constructive dialogue with media representatives to ensure an open and transparent information policy in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.
