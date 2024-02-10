14:48
Oktyabrsky District Court rules to shut down Kloop Media

The Oktyabrsky District Court ruled to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation, one of Kloop legal entities. The media outlet reported on its Telegram channel.

The foundation noted that they would appeal this decision in the Bishkek City Court.

It was reported on August 28 that Bishkek prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov filed a lawsuit in court to liquidate Kloop.Media Public Foundation.

The lawsuit, in particular, states that «most of the publications are of a negative nature, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies», «Kloop.Media publications contain hidden manipulations of the opinion of the society, which are imposed negative processes that do not correspond to reality, and create opposition to any undertakings of the current government».

The prosecutor cites several headlines and materials from Kloop.kg, which, according to the oversight body, are sharply critical of the government.

The prosecutor’s office also accuses the public foundation of concealing a large amount of funds.
