The international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Media Freedom Coalition to take action against liquidation of Kloop Media in Kyrgyzstan. It stated on X.

The repressive escalation goes on in Kyrgyzstan: a court just liquidated one of the legal entities of the investigative media Kloop, which will appeal the sentence. RSF urges Media Freedom Coalition to take action against this arbitrary & unfounded decision.

Recall, on February 9, the Oktyabrsky District Court ruled to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation, one of the legal entities of Kloop.