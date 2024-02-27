19:33
USD 89.43
EUR 96.86
RUB 0.95
English

24.kg management banned from disclosing case materials: Court upholds decision

Bishkek City Court considered the appeal of 24.kg news agency. The management of the news agency filed a complaint against the actions of the investigator, who prohibited the general director and the chief editors from disclosing data about the criminal case initiated under the article «Propaganda of War».

This decision was appealed in the Pervomaisky District Court, but the investigating judge rejected the appeal. The decision was appealed in the City Court.

As the lawyer Nurbek Sydykov noted, the management of 24.kg news agency does not agree with the fact that they were forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement, because there were no legal and reasonable grounds for this. «The whole point of the complaint is that at the time the agreement was signed, a motivated decision of the investigator and specification of the data that should not be disclosed was necessary,» he said.

The lawyer added that the City Court has so far announced only the operative part. «We do not know yet on what basis it was rejected,» he added.

It should be noted that in the complaint 24.kg news agency asked the district court to recognize the decision of the senior investigator for especially important cases of the State Investigative Committee of the State Committee for National Security, Erlan Akynbekov, as illegal and unfounded and to oblige the violation to be eliminated.

Employees of the State Committee for National Security came to the office of 24.kg news agency on January 16 at about 11 a.m. General Director Asel Otorbaeva, Editors-in-Chief Anton Lymar and Makhinur Niyazova were taken for interrogation. Equipment and personal mobile phones of employees were confiscated. The SCNS said that the search at 24.kg news agency was conducted as part of a criminal case under the article «Propaganda of War» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On January 17, the managers were summoned for questioning again.
link: https://24.kg/english/287739/
views: 160
Print
Related
Search at 24.kg news agency: Court dismisses appeal
24.kg office sealed for a month, lawyer explains why this is illegal
CPJ condemns Kyrgyzstan’s order to shut investigative outlet Kloop
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
Oktyabrsky District Court rules to shut down Kloop Media
Public appeal of Asel Otorbaeva to SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
CPJ condemns decision to uphold two-month pretrial detention of 11 journalists
Search at 24.kg: Court dismisses complaints of news agency’s management
Search, interrogations: Media organizations voice support for 24.kg news agency
Detention of 11 journalists: City Court leaves sanctions unchanged
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
27 February, Tuesday
17:50
Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Talas Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Tal...
17:32
Akylbek Japarov participates in Agrodialogue 2024 Forum
17:17
24.kg management banned from disclosing case materials: Court upholds decision
17:01
Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinions expressed by women
16:31
Ex-president of Kyrgyz Football Union becomes its Secretary General