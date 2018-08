SDPK party conference took place the day before in Panfilov district of Chui region. The slogan of the conference was: «SDPK without Atambayev».

Participants of the meeting said that their hopes were not justified. They demanded to clear the party of corrupt officials. They are not happy with the policy of SDPK leader Almazbek Atambayev. They demand his resignation and change of the political council.

Similar conferences were held in other regions of Kyrgyzstan.