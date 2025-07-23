Flash mob "Bishkek through the eyes of tourist" to be held in Oak Park

A flash mob «Bishkek through the eyes of a tourist» will be held at the Kurmanjan Datka monument in Chingiz Aitmatov Park (Oak Park) on July 23. The Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs of the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to it, musicians, including Vikram Ruzahunov, workout teams, ordo and salbuurun, a nomad warrior who will hold a demonstration master class, and others will take part in the event.

In the creative zone, visitors will have the opportunity to draw, while the photo zone will offer a chance to take pictures and leave a signature on a banner.

The program also includes a traditional Ordo game (open to all who wish to join), a showcase of ethnic clothing by event participants, archery performances, and other engaging activities.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.