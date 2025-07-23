17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Flash mob "Bishkek through the eyes of tourist" to be held in Oak Park

A flash mob «Bishkek through the eyes of a tourist» will be held at the Kurmanjan Datka monument in Chingiz Aitmatov Park (Oak Park) on July 23. The Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs of the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to it, musicians, including Vikram Ruzahunov, workout teams, ordo and salbuurun, a nomad warrior who will hold a demonstration master class, and others will take part in the event.

In the creative zone, visitors will have the opportunity to draw, while the photo zone will offer a chance to take pictures and leave a signature on a banner.

The program also includes a traditional Ordo game (open to all who wish to join), a showcase of ethnic clothing by event participants, archery performances, and other engaging activities.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/337263/
views: 150
Print
Related
Blogger Pasha Globus launches flash mob against changing flag of Kyrgyzstan
International tango flash mob held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis hold flash mob dedicated to Kyrgyz language in Chicago
Flash mob dedicated to Kyrgyz language takes place in Russia
Mass arrests: Flash mob in support of detainees launched on social media
Flash mob in support of journalists launched on social media
Activists stage flash mob asking to support cancer patients
Resident of Bishkek walks from capital to Issyk-Kul lake
120 Father Frosts hold flash mob in Bishkek
Flash mob dance by Issyk-Kul doctors fascinates social media users
Popular
Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures
Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21 Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
23 July, Wednesday
17:47
Simplification of migration procedures for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia discussed Simplification of migration procedures for Kyrgyzstanis...
17:38
UAE eases driving rules for tourists, including those from Kyrgyzstan
17:31
U.S. Olympic Committee bans transgender women from women’s competitions
16:15
Flash mob "Bishkek through the eyes of tourist" to be held in Oak Park
16:07
Road accident involving fuel tanker occurs on Bishkek-Osh highway