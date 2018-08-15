14:59
USD 69.25
EUR 78.85
RUB 1.04
U.S. dollar continues growing in price in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar has risen in price by other 20 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan for two days. The selling rate of the American currency is approaching the level of 70 soms.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.4-69.55 soms, and sell — for 69.65-69.7 soms. The nominal rate of the National Bank is 68.96 soms. During the day, it grew by a record 1.13 percent.

The Russian ruble slightly rose in price. If at the beginning of the week its buying rate was 0.9 som, now it has risen to 1.02-1.04 soms. The Kazakh tenge costs 0.17-0,195 soms.

Dollar appreciation began at the end of the last week, when new, tougher US sanctions against Russia were announced. The ruble fell to the level of November 2016, and the exchange rate of Kazakh tenge to the dollar exceeded 360 tenge.
