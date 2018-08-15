Two people killed in traffic accident in Kochkor district

Two people were killed, two more were injured in a traffic accident in Kochkor district of Naryn region. Road Traffic Safety Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred this morning on the 246th kilometer of Bishkek-Kochkor-Torugart road. Audi car crashed into a combine harvester. Driver of Volkswagen car stopped to help the victims of the traffic accident.

«At the time when the victims were pulled out of Audi car, a passing by Mercedes hit two people and crashed into the standing Audi. As a result of the traffic accident, two people were killed, two other were taken to Kochkor District Hospital. They are being identified,» the department reported.