13:05
USD 68.19
EUR 78.12
RUB 1.02
English

U.S. dollar starts rising in Kyrgyzstan

Over the weekend, the U.S. dollar rose in price by 70 tyiyns and exceeded 69 soms mark in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68.5-68.9 soms, and sell — for 69.2-69.35 soms.

Related news
Kyrgyz som may drop in price after Russian ruble
On Friday, the dollar selling rate did not exceed 68.5 soms. The nominal rate of the National Bank is 68,1864 soms. The bank has not intervened since April 2018.

The U.S. dollar began to appreciate in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union last week. The reason was the announcement by the USA a new round of even more stringent sanctions against Russia. The first to respond to this message was the Russian ruble, having fallen in price to the U.S. dollar to the level of November 2016.

Depreciation of tenge began right after the ruble. Its rate to the dollar exceeded the mark of 350 tenge.
link:
views: 124
Print
Related
Fuel and lubricants may rise in price by 3-4 % after switch to higher class fuel
Possibility of raising pension age discussed in Kyrgyzstan
Intestinal infections on rise in Bishkek
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes to сurb dollar exchange rate growth
Pedophilia on rise in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reacts to depreciating dollar
U.S. dollar falls in price by 80 tyiyns for week
U.S. dollar rises in price, exceeding 69.1 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Local coal falls in price by 8 percent in 2018
U.S. dollar rises in price by 50 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva