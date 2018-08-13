U.S. dollar starts rising in Kyrgyzstan

Over the weekend, the U.S. dollar rose in price by 70 tyiyns and exceeded 69 soms mark in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68.5-68.9 soms, and sell — for 69.2-69.35 soms.

On Friday, the dollar selling rate did not exceed 68.5 soms. The nominal rate of the National Bank is 68,1864 soms. The bank has not intervened since April 2018.

The U.S. dollar began to appreciate in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union last week. The reason was the announcement by the USA a new round of even more stringent sanctions against Russia. The first to respond to this message was the Russian ruble, having fallen in price to the U.S. dollar to the level of November 2016.

Depreciation of tenge began right after the ruble. Its rate to the dollar exceeded the mark of 350 tenge.